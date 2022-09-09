We are saddened to announce the passing of Shirley A Wood on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 27, 1937, in Elizabethton, TN, to the late Lloyd Parker and Vergie Morefield Parker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred S. Wood. She was also preceded by two brothers, Dallas Parker and Lloyd Parker Jr. She was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. She loved cooking, gardening, spending time with her family, and playing Canasta. She was a 1955 graduate of Johnson County High School.

Survivors include two daughters, Karen Snyder (Larry) of Glen Allen, VA, and Lisa Haynes (Doug) of Mountain City. Two sons, Kenneth Wood (Marie) of Hudson, NC, and Dwayne Wood (Rachel) of Lenoir, NC. Grandchildren: Stephanie Snyder of Washington DC, Mychael Cress of Boones Creek, TN, Mary Downing (Greg) of Kernersville, NC, Wayne Trexler (Ashley) of Hickory, NC, Matthew Wood (Kayleigh) of Granite Falls, NC, Mary Wood, and Becky Wood both of Lenoir, NC, Two sisters: Mary Shupe of Mountain City, TN and Barbara Sexton of Mountain City, TN, One brother: Charles Parker of Sulfer Springs, TN. Several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive, along with a special friend Nancy Wills of Mountain City, TN.

Funeral services for Shirley A. Wood will be conducted on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 6 pm at Bethany Baptist Church, with Dr. Gale Hartley to officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 6 pm prior to the funeral service.

Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11 am in Sunset Memorial Park

Pallbearers are Carroll Parker, Tim Parker, Marty Parker, Joe Parker, Jess Parker, Wayne Parker, Terry Parker, Victor Ward, and Matthew Wood.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Saint Judes Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

