We are saddened to announce the passing of Sherry Christine Greene, age 50, of Shady Valley, TN. Sherry passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born October 5, 1971 to the late Delmer Richard Gilland and Mary Sweet Tester. Sherry was a JCHS graduate and she loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sons: Brandon Charles Green and Ricky Lynn Greene, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory include her fiance Barney Dugger of the home; one son Shevin (Rebecca) Greene; grandsons: Brandon and Conway; two brothers: Doug Slagle and David Slagle; one niece and one nephew.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services for the Greene family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN 37683.