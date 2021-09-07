Shelby Johnson

Shelby Jean Johnson, age 82, of Joines Rd., Creston, NC went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Shelby was born December 31, 1939 to the late Dennis Lipford and Jocie Bryant. In addition to her parents, Shelby was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Conley Odell Johnson and daughter, Patricia Johnson.

Shelby was the most loving and kind hearted lady you had ever met. Her main focus in life had always been her kids, family, and Jesus. She was also the type that had never met a stranger and loved working in her garden and flowers. She was an animal lover and especially liked watching hummingbirds. She was a member of Big Laurel Baptist Church in Creston, NC.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Shannon Johnson of Mountain City, TN; sons, Daniel Johnson of Mountain City, TN, James Johnson and wife Julie of Lenoir, NC, and Kenneth Johnson and wife Alice of Mountain City, TN; brothers, John Bryant and wife Phyllis of Knoxville, Billy Bryant and wife Carrie of Sevierville; sister-in-law, Dorothy Miller and husband Alford of Mountain City, TN, grandchildren, Alex Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Harold Conley Johnson, Julie Ann Barrier, Jason Johnson, Beth Johnson, Taylor Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Lydia Johnson, Noah Greer, Alyssa Stout, great-grandchildren, Isabella Johnson, Breana Barrier, Liam Barrier, Dravon Barrier, Hayden and Jayden Johnson, Fiona Johnson, Sawyer Johnson, Brenden Terrell and Zakary Stowe, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The graveside service and burial were held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Lillie B. Reece Cemetery (Sam Johnson Ln., Mountain City, TN.) with Pastor Michael Trivette officiating. Pallbearers were Jason Johnson, Noah Greer, Harold Conley Johnson, Josh Matheson, Dalton Trivette and Alex Johnson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family on our website. The family of Shelby Jean Johnson has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.