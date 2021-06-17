Sharon Tolliver Copley passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 24, 2021. Sharon was a loving mother and devoted wife. She is preceded by her late husband, Joe A. Copley and her father, Raymond Tolliver. She is survived by her mother, Lorella Tolliver; her daughter, Allison Cromwell and her husband, Michael; grand-daughters, Nora and Grace, as well as her brothers, Kenneth (Nancy) and Stephen (Kim) Tolliver; her sister, Linda (Robert) Arrowood; nephews, Ken and Jaden Tolliver; nieces, Julie and Kyla Tolliver and Laura Black.

Sharon was born on September 16, 1948 in Mountain City, Tennessee. She graduated from Johnson County High School in 1966 and attended East Tennessee State University where she graduated with a degree in Social Work. She married her husband, Joe, in 1970. A self-proclaimed “Flower Child”, Sharon served her community as a social worker for 42 years.

Sharon was loved by everyone who met her and stayed in touch with friends she made over the years. She loved cats, Coca-Cola’s, Little Debbies, the mountains, concerts, snow and water skiing, telling stories, her grand girls, and most of all, connecting with her family and friends. Sharon was a great listener and a true friend to all. Sharon was so many things; she was a mother, daughter, sister, best friend, Christian, and a person you could always rely on. She will be dearly missed by all of us here on Earth, but we can take comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her husband in Heaven.

The graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Shady Valley Memorial Gardens with Pastor Richard Stout officiating. Pallbearers were Keith Miller, Kenneth Tolliver, Ken Tolliver, Jaden Tolliver, Stephen Tolliver, and Robert Arrowood. A celebration of life with light refreshments was held following the service at Shady Valley Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Rescue Dog & End of Life Sanctuary in Mountain City, TN. www.rescuedogandendoflifesanctuary.org or (423) 956-2564.Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Sharon Tolliver Copley has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.