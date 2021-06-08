Sarah Rosenbaum Davis

Sarah Wilma Rosenbaum Davis, age 92, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving children at Sycamore Shoals Hospital Hospice Care in Elizabethton, TN. Wilma was born on June 16, 1928 to the late Doshia Stevens Rosenbaum Mink and Thomas William Rosenbaum in Abingdon, VA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Robert “Bob” Davis; step-father, William Mink; sisters, Loma Crosswhite, Wanda Roberts, Judith Mink; brother, Frank Mink.

Wilma spent most of her life caring for others and retired after 28 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Watauga Medical Center. She enjoyed traveling and was always up for an adventure. Wilma was a member of First Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Mary Alice Coffey (Mike) of Deep Gap, NC, Betty Sue Greer (Johnny); sons, John Ed Davis, Mike Davis (Lori), Tom Davis (Cynthia), Gary Davis (Jayme), Jeff Davis; grandchildren, Michael Coffey (Robin), Daniel Greer (Amanda), Michael Davis (Caitlin), Amanda Mills (Blake), Brittany Reece (Mitchell), Isabella Davis, Madeline Davis; great granddaughters, Baxley Mills, Mia Reece, and Aria Coffey.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home with Pastor David Hankal officiating. A private family graveside service will follow at the Zion Methodist Church Cemetery in Abingdon, VA.

The family of Sarah Wilma Rosenbaum Davis has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.