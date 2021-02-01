Sandy Sykes

We are saddened to announce the passing of Sandy Kay Sykes at the age of 57, who passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at her residence in Shady Valley, TN. She was born on December 19, 1963, in Abingdon, VA, to the late Cline Ray Blevins and Mary Campbell Blevins. She was also predeceased by grandparents, George Ray and Martha Elizabeth Blevins and Doc and Emma Campbell, and also her brother, Daniel Ray Blevins.

Sandy was a Registered Nurse, a 1982 Graduate of Johnson County High School, a graduate of Belmont University, and had classes at Lipscomb University, and a member of the Cherokee Church of Christ. She loved to scrapbook, and to travel.

Those left to cherish her memory include: her daughters, Kayla Elizabeth (Dustin) Lincoln, Brandy Nicole White, and Mary Isabella Gibson; sisters, Nancy Elizabeth Blevins, and Dawn Duke; brothers, Clifford (Brenda) Blevins; grandchildren, Dixie Faye Lincoln, and Grayson James Lincoln; nieces and nephews Isaiah Blevins, James Blevins, Thomas Blevins, Tyler Duke, and Taylor Duke. Special friends, Dennis and Patricia Honaker, Sara Rush, Doris Stayer, and Betty Ann Proffit, and the love of her life, Jack Sykes.

A memorial service, presided over by Drew Leonard, will be conducted on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 2 pm, at the Cherokee Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 pm prior to the Memorial Service. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Isabella’s college fund, 360 Roller Mill Road, Shady Valley, TN, 37688. Online condolences can be sent through our website.