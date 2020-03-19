Sandra Darlene Church Patrick, age 68 of Creston, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Watauga Medical Center. She was born on March 15, 1951 in Neva Community, Johnson County, TN to the late John William Church and Ella Mae Hall Church. In addition to her parents Sandra was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Ann Reece.

She enjoyed crafts, sewing, bird watching, yard sales and especially gardening.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 51 years, James Earl Patrick, sons, Bill Patrick and Scott Patrick and wife Wendy, grandchildren, Donovan, Dalton, Alex and Isaac Patrick, three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery (located on Little Laurel Road, Creston, NC) with Pastor Wade Huntsinger to officiate. Pallbearers will be Donovan Patrick, Dalton Patrick, Alex Patrick, Isaac Patrick, Chris Williams and Rick Williams.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 847A Little Laurel Road, Creston, NC 28615.

The family of Sandra Church Patrick has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.