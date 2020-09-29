Samuel Wilson

Samuel Tony Wilson, beloved husband, father, and friend, earned his angel wings on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1932 to the late Herbert and May Wilson in Spruce Pine, NC. Tony was an amazing chef, serving as executive chef for many years at Hound Ears Club and later at Roan Valley. He loved to make beautiful foodscapes and created award winning ice carvings, flower arrangements, and glorious gingerbread churches.

Tony served in the United States Marine Corp Fifth Battalion from 1954-1961. He was well known for his athleticism and was a boxer in the Marines. He was also a high school baseball star in Spruce Pine, where he grew up. He even changed his date of birth in the family Bible so he could play one more year. Little did he know, it would backfire on him and he would not be able to retire when he was 65, as Uncle Sam thought he was a year younger! Tony shared his love for boating and Watauga Lake with many. He was a sweet and fun-loving man, and loved his family above all else.

Tony is survived by his wife Jane Wilson, son Lanny Wilson, and his sister Louise Wilson. Also surviving are his step-son Scott Church and wife Brenda, step-son Travis Church and wife April, and his step-daughter Tammy Helm and husband Brian. He also has four grandsons, one great grand-daughter, and many step grand nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his brothers, Tommy Wilson and George Wilson and son, Ron Wilson.

Due to the concern and restrictions of COVID-19, there was a private family graveside service held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hampton Family Cemetery in Boone, NC with Pastor Travis Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vilas Valley Baptist Church at 1067 Charlie Thompson Road, Vilas, NC 28692. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Samuel Tony Wilson has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.