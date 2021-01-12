We are saddened to announce the passing of Albert Russell Lewis at the age of 81 who passed away Saturday January 02, 2021 in the Veterans Administration Medical Center Mountain Home, Tn. He was born on December 5th, 1939 at Shouns, TN. to the late Asa Lewis and Lavica Arnold Lewis.

He was a US Army Veteran having served during Vietnam. He was a retired H Vac Specialist. He was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church and A Former Captain (293) of the Mountain City Fire Department and was an avid Tennessee Football Fan.

Survivors include; wife of 59 years Lucy McElyea Lewis of the home and Son: Mark Lewis (Bridgette) Manchester, TN. Sisters; Julia Mae Stout, Mountain City, TN. and Kate McCoy, Mountain City, TN. Brothers; Jake Lewis and Joe Lewis both of Mountain City, TN

Grandchildren; Stephanie Henson Holland and Samantha Johnson. Great Grandchildren; Camden Johnson, Jaxton Johnson, Katie Henson, Allison Holland, and Emma Grace Holland.Several Nieces and Nephews and Special Friends also survive.

A Graveside Service was conducted on Thursday January 07, 2021 at 2 pm at the Sunset Memorial Park with Dr. Gale Hartley to officiate. Military Services were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers were Buddy Laws, Travis Lewis, Brad Johnson, Matthew Lewis, Brian Barlow, Kevin Oliver, and Brian Hamm. Honorary Pallbearers were; Bill Dowell, Sonny Harrison, Robert Stout, Carl Stout, Gary Stout, Shannon Brown, Steve Hodge, and Tim Hodge.

Online condolences may be sent online.The Lewis Family have placed his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.