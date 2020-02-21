Ruby Mae Harper, age 89, went to be with her lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born on October 23, 1930 to the late Joe Norris and Ila Thelma Reece Norris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Harper; son, Wayne Harper; son-in-law, Lester Rominger; sisters, Elizabeth Horne, Laura Sue Norris, Josephine Revelle, Catherine Absher; brothers, Junior Clay Norris, Mack Norris, and Jimmy Dean Norris.

Ruby loved to quilt, crochet, work in her flowers, have yard sales, set on her front porch, cook big meals for her family at holidays, and make apple butter the old fashioned way. She raised her children with a firm , but loving, hand. She was called by many names, but the ones she loved most was being called “Mamaw” by her grandchildren and “Granny” by her precious great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son Robert Harper and wife Carol; daughters, Thelma Garner and husband Ken, and Sue Rominger; Grandchildren, Kevin Rominger and wife Luray, Beverly Rominger -Gurley and husband Trey, Jason Garner and wife Laura, Logan Garner and fiancé MyKayla Woods, Katie Harper-Waterman and husband A.J.; great-grandchildren, Kacie Rominger, Jesse Rominger, Olivia Gurley, Harper Gurley, Isaac Garner, Farrah Garner, and Silas Garner; step great-grandchildren, William DeJonge and wife Caroline, and Ryan DeJonge; sisters, Carrie Pennington, Betty Stanley, Kate Stanley and husband J.E., Louise Morefield and husband Harold; one brother, Tommy Jack Norris; many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks go to the CNA’s, nurses, and staff/volunteers at Mountain City Care Center Hall TWO, who took such good care of Ruby and loved her as a grandmother. Her favorite past time while there was when the ladies read to her from the Bible. They became family to Ruby, and will never be forgotten. Other very special caregivers were Phyliss Morefield, Everett Dunn, Annalee Lowe, and Susan Morefield.

The family received friends from 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service followed at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Gale Hartley and Pastor Steven Spencer to officiate. Graveside service and burial will immediately follow the funeral at Wilson Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kevin Rominger, Jesse Rominger, Ryan DeJonge, Trey Gurley, Joe Horn, and Joe Mack Cress. Honorary Pallbearers are Dennis Lewis, Buck Kirby, Jason Garner, Logan Garner, William DeJonge, Dr. John Whitlock, and Dr. Daniel Jones. Music was under the direction of Bethany Baptist Church Choir and special music by great-granddaughter, Kacie Rominger

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Sue Rominger, 141 Noah Harper Lane, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.