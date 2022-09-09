It is with great sadness that the family of Roy Junior Fritts announces his passing on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his residence at the age of 83. He was born November 22, 1938, in Johnson County, Tennessee, to the late R.D. Fritts and Rosa Campbell Fritts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Della R Fritts, a son David Junior Fritts.

Roy was a former employee of Burlington Industries and was a Farmer. He enjoyed Mowing grass and was a former member of the Doe Valley Fire Department. He was a member of The Bethany Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include one son: Michael Fritts, of the home, and one daughter; Elizabeth Dugger (Randolph Jr) Mtn City, TN brothers; Buster and Robert Fritts, both of Butler, TN. grandchildren; Randall Dugger (Sasha Main) Mtn City, TN. Christopher Dugger (Elizabeth Rogers) Mtn City, TN. Mileaha and Noland Garland. Great grandchildren; Raydan Dugger, Alibbia Dugger, Jada Dugger, Noah Dugger, Jaxson Dugger, Aleckzadrian Dugger, Roman Dugger, Karson Dugger, and Kaylee Stanley. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins, and many friends also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the Bethany Baptist Church with DR. Gale Hartley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m – 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment will follow in Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Raydan Dugger, Randall Dugger, Christopher Dugger, Randolph Dugger, Ray Lunceford, and Jonathon Lunceford. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Doe Valley Fire Department.

At other times friends may call at the residence at 2435 Campbell Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

