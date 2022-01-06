Roy Glen Mahala jr, age 44, of Bluff City, TN passed away on December 29th, 2021 at Mountain Home VA medical center.

Roy was retired from the Navy. He enjoyed spending time with his family more than anything but also enjoyed woodworking, hunting, ziplining, and rafting. He was adventurous and tough spirited. Those around him loved him.

Those left to Cherish his memory are his mother and father, Roy Glen and Trula Mae Mahala; his wife Nicole Mahala; five children; Roy Mahala III, Seth Mahala, Archer Mahala, Jayden Mahala and Ariel Mahala; two sisters, Debbie Price and Robin Mckamey; Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and A special dog Mia Rae.

A memorial service for Roy will be held on Monday January 3rd, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Tetrick Bluff City chapel

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. The Mahala family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.