Roy Anthony Mitchell

Roy Anthony Mitchell, age 83, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home. Roy was born on February 21, 1936 to the late Robert and Anna Mitchell in Queens, New York. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Patricia Mitchell; daughter, Nichole Rex and husband Mike of Texas; sons, Brian Mitchell of Colorado, Kevin Mitchell of Texas and John Lawton of Mountain City, TN.

It was Roy’s wish to be cremated and no formal services will be held.

The family of Roy Anthony Mitchell has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.