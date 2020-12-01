Rosemary Martin

Rosemary Danovi Martin, at the age of 79 died in the loving arms of her husband of 60 years, Wayne C. Martin of Mountain City, TN on November 22, 2020. Rosemary was a devoted wife, loving mother, and compassionate soul; nurturing us all until the end. She was born in Memphis, TN on July 1, 1941. She is preceded in death by her two daughters, Kimberley Martin and Deborah Martin.

Survivors include her husband Wayne Martin of Mountain City; children, Patrick Martin and husband Lorne Quarles of Nashville, Johna and husband Rocky Brown of Mountain City, Ann and husband Burgin Claiborne of Memphis, Rick Martin and wife Mary Elizabeth of Asheville, NC, Matthew Martin and wife Margaret of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Houston Martin and wife Lindsey of Tupelo, MS, Chelsey Martin and wife Jacie of Nashville, Jacob Wilson of Johnson City, Alexander and husband Gromyko Martin-Weir of Mountain City, Nathan Lee of Memphis, Molly and husband Jonathan Darocha of Mountain City, Madeline Baker of Mountain City, Simon and Julian Martin of Asheville, NC, Avery Rose and Ellery Martin of Asheville, NC; great grandchildren, Madison Martin, Holden, Patterson, and Thompson Martin, Blake Aaron, and Anthony Darocha; sisters, Delorse Seelig, Patsy Moretta, Johna Danovi, Marcia Danovi all of Memphis.

There will be a private memorial service held by her family. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

The family of Rosemary Danovi Martin has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.