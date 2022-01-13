It is with great sadness the family of Rose Marie Blevins announces her passing on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Piedmont Hospital in Rock Hill, SC at the age of 73.

Rose was born in Kennett Square, PA on August 10, 1948 to the late Elmer Grayson Blevins and Gladys Pearl Breeding Blevins.

Rose loved music and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a former employee of Johnson County Safe Haven.

Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter; Trina Dechant, Red Hook, NY, Two sons; Steven Dechant, Catawba, SC and Peter Dechant, Mount Sterling, KY, Two aunts; Dora Walraven of PA, and Alice Cupeto, Zephyrhills, FL, Six grandchildren; Ashli, Jaclyn, Katrina, Tasha, Camryn and Kyle.

A graveside service for Rose will be held on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Hux & Lipford Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Blevins Family.