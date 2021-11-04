Ronnie Edward Dunn, age 75, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born in Johnson County, TN on October 2, 1946 to the late Edward Paul Dunn and Radell McCoy Dunn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Kathy Sue Forrester Dunn, sons, Frankie Edward Dunn and Joseph “Joe” Dunn, sisters, Shirley Sheets, Peggy Barton, Patsy Forrester and Evelyn Sewell; brothers, Danny Dunn, Hobert Dunn and Gino Dunn.

Ronnie was a union carpenter for many years and after retiring back to Tennessee he was known to be a handy man. He loved being outdoors, running hound dogs, hunting and fishing. Ronnie especially loved visiting family and spending time with them all. He served in United States Marines in Vietnam from 1966-1969. Ronnie attended Calvary Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his; daughter, Katherine Renee Proffitt and husband Jack, grandchildren; Aron Freeman and fiancé Danielle, Ashtin Rhymer and husband Anthony, Lexie Proffitt, great-grandchildren; A.J. Freeman, Easton Freeman and Kasen Rhymer and baby Rhymer on the way, brother-in-law, Rodney Sewell, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday November 3, 2021 from 1-2:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors, Steven Spencer and Mack Arnold, Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Jack Proffitt, Aron Freeman, Anthony Rhymer, Eric Ward, Ethan Ward and Chris Forrester. Honorary pallbearers are Rodney Sewell, Bob Sutton, Charles Osborne and Doug Forrester. Graveside service will follow the funeral from Phillippi Cemetery with Military Honors to be accorded by Johnson County Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends at the home 466 Hospital Hill Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

