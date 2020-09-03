Ronnie Dennis, age 76, of Trade, Tennessee, passed away on Friday August 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born on January 25, 1944 in Farmers Branch, TX to the late Leon Dennis, Sr. and Bertha Cullins Allen.

Ronnie was a wonderful husband and a very loving and caring father and grandfather. He was very kind and very much a gentleman and a hard worker with integrity. Ronnie loved his family, traveling, Texas, The Dallas Cowboys and he liked to play tennis and golf. He also had a special love for his two dogs Max and Abby.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 45 years Jeanette Price Dennis; daughter Kimberly Baggett of Mountain City, TN, (Fur Baby) Abby and (Fur Baby) Max; brother, Leon Dennis, Jr. and sister-in-law, Beth Dennis; grandson Ryan Elsner of Savannah, GA; nephew Michael Dennis.

It was Ronnie’s wish to be cremated and his remains taken back to Texas. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.The family of Ronnie Dennis has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.