Ron Martin

Ronda Wallace Martin, age 88, formally of Brushy Fork Community of Zionville, NC and Mountain City, TN for the last several years passed away on Saturday evening April 11, 2020, at The Waters of Johnson City. He was born on May 3, 1931 in Ashe County NC to the late Everett W. Martin and Vena Parker Martin. In addition to his parents Ron was preceded in death by a sister Theda Stewart.

Ron worked at Burlington industries in maintenance. He enjoyed going to the Johnson County Senior Citizens center. Ron was a United States Army Veteran stationed in Italy and served in the Korean War. Ron was formerly a member of Green Valley United Methodist Church and after moving to Mountain City he attended and later became a member of First Baptist Church.

He is survived by sisters Louine Wilson of Mountain City, TN, Ruth Lewis and husband Jack Lewis of Maryland, Mary Joyce Tucker and husband William Tucker of Knoxville, TN; nephew, Larry Stewart and wife Lucy and William Keith Tucker; nieces, Sandra Sue Arnold and husband Perry and Joann Boyle and husband Tom; several cousins and many friends.

Ron will be buried at Sunset Memorial Park with a formal public service to be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com . Ronda Wallace Martin has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.