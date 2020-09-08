Roger Pardue, age 92, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Mountain City Care Center. He was born June 28, 1928 in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late Thomas Pardue and Mollie Moretz Pardue. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by sister, Mae Pardue, brothers, Charlie Pardue, Clayton Pardue and wife Dorothy, Luther Pardue, James Pardue and wife Betty, brother-in-law, Earl Crowder.

Roger loved the Lord and loved going to Church, he was always the bell ringer at church. He loved to work, loved his family, loved children and carried candy to give them. Rogers smile was contagious, he brightened everyone’s day. He was very generous and would give his friends anything. Roger was a member of Rainbow Baptist Church.

Survivors include his sister, Earlene Crowder; sister-in-law, Juanita Pardue, several nieces, nephews, several great nieces and nephews. The family received friends from 1:00 until 2:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home with the service following at 2:00 pm with Pastors Raymond Tester, Gary Gambill and Jim Furches officiating. Pallbearers will be, Darrel Crowder, Johnny Norris, Danny Cornett, John White, Austin Dowell, Zack Norris and Brycen Norris. Honorary pallbearers are Glen Hammons, staff at Mountain City Care Center, Steve Pardue and David Pardue. The graveside service and interment followed from the Rainbow Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Earlene Crowder 233 Moretz Rd., Mountain City, TN.Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Roger Pardue has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.