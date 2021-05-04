Roger “Buddy” Zuercher, age 85, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went home to Heaven on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his residence. He was born on February 11, 1936 to the late George Lester Zuercher and Dorothy Marie Wise Zuercher in Wooster, Ohio. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a two sisters, Betty Hentz and Marie Sanford.

Buddy was a Ham Radio operator for many years. He served as a Volunteer Civil Defense Director for Johnson County. Buddy was President of Mountain City Rotary Club from 1991 to 1993. For those who knew him best, Buddy was a Minister for many years and was a member of First Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Zuercher, daughters, Deanna Snyder and husband Reeves and Cynthia Zuercher; son, Darrell Zuercher and wife Kelley, his twin brother, Robert “Bob” Zuercher and special friend Bea Dowdy, grandchildren: Emily Houston and husband David, Randy Stark and wife Meghan, Christopher Snyder and wife Laura; great grandchildren, Grayson and Caleb Snyder.

Visitation was from 5-6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service following at 6:00 p.m. Private Family Graveside Service and burial will be conducted from the Reece Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Christian Church Scholarship Fund 401 West Main St. Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family on our website.