We are saddened to announce the passing of Rodney D. Boyd on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at his residence. He was born to Raymond Boyd and the late Betty Hatfield Boyd on February 21, 1977 in Pike County, KY. He attended Blackberry City Church as a child and later Fish Springs Baptist Church.Rodney worked as a security officer at Appalachian State University, Boone, NC. He loved working, riding motorcycles and helping people.

Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his Dad, include:; his fiancé, Tasha Ann Mitchell; daughters, Patience Boyd and Savannah Hendricks, sons: Jerrod Boyd, Dakota Boyd, Trenton Boyd and Waylon Boyd; sisters: Vanessa Boyd Moore, Johnna Boyd Curry, Myrtle Jean Boyd Rhodes; brothers: Ronnie Boyd, Raymond “Kru” Boyd, and David Boyd. Several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to express a special thank you to Chris Moore.

**Due to inclement Weather ** Updated Service announcements are as follows.

Committal service for Rodney Boyd was held at 11 AM on Thursday, February 4 2021, at the Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. The family received friends from 10 AM until 11 AM at the funeral home. Chris Moore officiated.

