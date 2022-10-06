MOUNTAIN CITY – Robin Marie Swinson, 60, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Robin was a lifelong resident of Carter and Johnson county. She is a member of Elk Mills Christian Church. Robin had a witty and loving sense of humor and loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Vesta Bowman; two husbands, John Whaley, and Robert Swinson.

Robin is survived by her three children, Robyn Whaley, Chris Whaley (Ashley Blevins), and Emberly Dominguez (Frank); grandchildren, James Mains, Venus Blevins, Asher Crumley, Ashlyn Zarnehei, and Brannon Dominguez; siblings, Gary Bowman (Lisa); nephew, Tommy Bowman; niece, Cattie Bowman; a host of extended family.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Walnut Mountain Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 PM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

