We are saddened to announce the passing of Robin Marie Furr, on Friday April 1, 2022 Age 55 of Butler, TN. She was born May 24,1966 to the late Sambo Garland and Joy Belle Garland. She was preceded in death by her father, Sambo Garland, nephew, Jacob Sluder and a sister, Glenida Bowers, and best friend Kris Delacruz.

She was an avid Christian. Her faith was the most important thing in the world to her. She was a member of Crown Pointe Baptist Church. She loved to garden and do yard work and spend time with her family. She was a former employee of

Philip Morris as a machine operator.

She is survived by her husband; John Furr and her mother, Joy Belle Garland Sisters, Ruby Woodard (Glenn), Rita Garland, Ronda Garland and Regina Sluder (Dale). Brothers; Randy Garland (Kim), Ricky Garland (Connie) Ronnie Garland and James (Bo) Garland. Nieces; Brittany, Kari, Dawn, Genesis, Kristy, and Kelli. Nephews; Richard, Caleb, Eric and David. Two Great nephews; Noah and Ethan. Special friend; Sonya Garland, and Bob Price.

Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday April 5th, 2022 at 7 pm in the Hux & Lipford Chapel, with Todd Arnold and Rev. John Hammet officiating. The Family will receive friends from 5 till 7 prior to the funeral. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 1 pm Rock Spring Cemetery, Butler, TN.

Pallbearers are David Furr, Dale Sluder, Glenn Woodard, Andrews Zanotti, Patrick Burgess and Mark Corona.

Honorary pallbearers are Randy Garland, Eric Garland and Jason Proffitt.

Friends may call and visit at her mommy’s residence at 727-9714.

