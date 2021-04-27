Robert Ritchie

Robert Edward Ritchie, 86, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his home surrounded by loved ones. Robert, known to most as Bob, was formerly from Garrettsville, OH where he retired in 1985 from Portage County Engineers (known by the crew as preacher). Bob was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all he met. He loved rendezvous camping, playing the washtub bass, and spending time with family. Most of all, he loved the Lord and desired to serve Him with all his heart and soul.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister, two sons, a daughter, and a grandson. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Norma Ritchie and his children, Robin, Edwina, Danette, Debbie, Kim (Gary), Russell (Barbara), 19 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, brother, Art Ritchie (Yang), sister, Pat Ritchie, several nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Mike McNutt officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Robert Edward Ritchie has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.