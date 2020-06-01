Robert Reed

Robert Franklin Reed, age 78, went to be with his Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 3, 1941 to the late Jay Reed and Ella Barlow Reed in Washington County, VA. In addition to his parents Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jeweldeen Marie Cox Reed (January 15, 2020); grandson, Christopher Ryan Reece (April 1, 2020); granddaughter, Tammy McConnell (December 25, 2013); great grandson, Anthony Dominic Cancellieri (January 21, 2009).

Robert loved his family and adored his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Robert also loved raising chickens and had cross-bred bantam chickens to lay colored eggs. He also raised sheep and enjoyed bird watching.

Those left to cherish his memories include daughters, Angela Perez and Patricia Robertson; grandchildren, Marc Reece, Rachel Asijtuj, Angela Pearl Saucerman, Kristi Tester, Jennifer Hallmark, Rebekah Perez, Sofia Perez, Abisai Perez, Vesna Perez, Jouri Perez, Lenia Walters; great grandchildren, Angelina Asijtuj, Hanna Brown, Heaven Brown, Holly Brown, Payton Cancellieri, Emmalyn Cancellieri, Nikolai Hallmark, Ella Rufty, Aurora Rufty, Julian Perez, Ronald Perez, Kaylie Perez, Nathan and Olivia Walters; sister, Clara Blevins; sister-in-law, Gloria Cox.

The family received friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Berrey Dunn officiating. The graveside service and burial immediately followed at Reece Memorial Cemetery in Mountain City, TN. Pallbearers were Marc Reece, Julio Perez, Ed Dickens, Luis Asijtuj, Bobby Lewis, and Nick Hallmark. The family requests that COVID-19 precautions still be taken.

The family received friends at the home of Angela Perez, 300 Ackerson Creek Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.