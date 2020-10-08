Robert Mains

Robert Joseph “Bob” Mains, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home. Bob was born on February 7, 1954 to the late William and Betty Mains in Mountain City, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Hunter Mains and Alexia Mains. Bob was an avid collector of Indian artifacts. He also enjoyed caring for his pet birds and taking care of his flowers. He loved his family and adored his granddaughter, Savannah.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Codi Pass and husband Jason; son, Joseph Mains; sister, Patsy Chappell; brother, William Mains; grandchildren, Savannah Mains, Sawyer Mains; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There was a graveside service held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Phillippi Cemetery with Pastor Greg Thompson and Pastor Berry Dunn officiating. Pallbearers were Steven Chappell, Darren Chappell, Norman Presnell, and Dale Potter. Honorary pallbearers were Trevor Clark, Caleb Boudle, and Jack Arnold. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his sister, Patsy Chappell, for taking such great care of Bob.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.The family of Robert Joseph “Bob” Mains has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.