Robert Johnson

“And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.” Psalm 1:3

Robert Lee Johnson, age 60 of Mountain City, entered his heavenly home on Thursday, June 30, 2020 at his home. Lee was born on January 18, 1960 to Earl and Lucille Johnson in West Grove, PA. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Johnson and entered heaven’s gates meeting his babies he never met on this earth.

Lee was a one of a kind man who would give you the coat off of his back. There was no greater love than he had for his wife and children. Lee was a loving husband for almost 43 years and the greatest Husband, Daddy, and Pawpaw one could ever ask for. He was a brother, a son, an uncle, a friend, an everlasting light in everyone’s life that will never be forgotten.

Those left to cherish his memories included his wife of almost 43 years, Janice Johnson; daughter, Rosanna Lucille Johnson Eggers and husband Ray; granddaughters, Shaleah, Shyanna, Chloe, Channah Eggers; son, Joseph Lee Johnson Sr. and wife Whitney; grandsons, Joseph Lee Johnson Jr., Clayton Lee Johnson, Tyler Fletcher; granddaughters, Lillie Johnson, Chailyn Johnson, Maddison Johnson, Gracie Johnson; mother, Lucille Johnson; sisters, Linda Harper and husband Dean, Angie Edmisten and husband Steve, Missy Hightower and husband David; brothers, Lloyd Johnson, William Johnson and wife Janet, Aaron Johnson; brother-in-law, Bob Price; several nieces, nephews, and his dog, Piper, that was always by his side.

There was a private graveside service at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Johnson-Lewis Family Cemetery with Pastor Frank Rash officiating. Pallbearers were Joseph Johnson Jr., Joseph Johnson Sr., Ray Eggers, Dave Hightower, Daniel Hightower, Greggory Johnson, Billy Caldwell, Ricky Courtner, Gregory Jones, and Coy Lipford. Honorary pallbearers were Willie Johnson, Lloyd Johnson, Clayton Johnson, Steve Edmisten, Dean Harper, David Hightower, Aaron Johnson, and Bob Price

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cover funeral expenses. At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 2580 Fall Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31

