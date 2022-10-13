Robert Golden Osborne, age 81, of Zionville, passed away on Friday afternoon, September 30, 2022, in Mountain City, TN. He was a native of Ashe County, NC, and was born on June 8, 1941, in Creston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Golden and Emmer Mahala Osborne; three brothers, JR Osborne, John Fate Osborne, and William Tracy Osborne; four sisters, Cressie Osborne Blevins, infant Mona Lee Osborne, Shirley Jean South, and Wilma Dare Dunn.

Robert had a heart of gold, always ready to lend a helping hand. In his younger years, he worked in PA, Delaware, and Illinois for a short time. He served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was also a 31-year employee of Thomasville Industries in Lenior. His hobbies were playing the guitar, auto mechanics, fishing, and coin collecting. He was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church in Creston.

Survivors include his wife, Jolene Baumgardner Osborne, of the home, two sons, David Osborne of Boone and Danny Osborne of Zionville, two grandsons, Luke Osborne of Mountain City, TN and Daniel Osborne of Valle Crucis, two step-sons, Jason Phipps of Trade, TN and Jonathan Phipps of Yadkinville, three step-grandsons, Daniel Russom of Boone, Bryan Phipps of Charlotte and Dylan Phipps of Zionville, one step-granddaughter, Nora Russom of Zionville, sister-in-law, Brenda Osborne of West Grove, PA, brothers-in-law, David Lawrence of Mountain City, TN and Douglas Lawrence of Dryden, VA. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Three Forks Baptist Church at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jonathan Eggers, Rev. Mark Wagg, Rev. JB Shelton, and Rev. Spencer Roark officiating. Burial will follow in the Mahala Cemetery. The body will lie in state from 1:00-2:00 pm, one hour prior to the service at the church. The family will also receive friends at any time at the home; 1387 Mabel School Road in Zionville.

The family would also like to thank all of Robert's caregivers at Mountain City Care Center.

