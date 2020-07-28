Robert Garland

We are saddened to announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Wilson Garland, age 83, at his residence Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born June 1, 1937 to the late Gordon Stanley Garland and Rose Duncan Garland. Bob was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, Roan Creek Lodge 679 and he enjoyed farming and horses. He was a member of the JCHS Class of 1956. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Romeda Garland; a brother Warren Garland; son-in-law Dave Burrell and granddaughter Patricia Burrell.

Those left to cherish his memory include: daughters: Kathy (Jerold) Price and Ann (Greg) Proffitt; three grandchildren: Amanda (Dwayne) Potter, Carrie (Billy) Reece and Nichole Proffitt, “granddaughter” Kayla Crowder Cress; grandchildren: Madison, Caleb, Mason, Liam, Makenna, Lakin and Aubriella Rose and friend Louella Dunn.

Funeral was held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Chuck Morefield officiating. Masonic service followed the funeral service. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment were in Dry Hill Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020. Active pallbearers were Dwayne Potter, Mason Potter, Billy Reece, Braden Cannon, Kaleb Lindamood and Wayne Davis. Honorary pallbearer were Mike McKinney.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to granddaughter Amanda and husband Dwayne Potter for the special care and many acts of kindness given to Bob. At other times friends may call at the residence 374 Reece Hill Road, Mountain City, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital, 12501 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Professional services for the Garland family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.