We are saddened to announce the passing of Robert Fritts, age 79, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Johnson City Medical Center. He was born June 24, 1943, to the late R. D. Fritts and Rosa Campbell Fritts. Robert loved building birdhouses. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Roy Fritts.

Those left to cherish his memory include a brother Eugene “Buster” (Shirley) Fritts; three nieces: Elizabeth Dugger, Felicia Dugger, and Lori Garland; one nephew: Michael Fritts and special friends, Susan Williams and Howard Paul Stout.

A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the Eastside Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Harvey White. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm prior to the funeral service. Graveside and interment will follow in Rock Springs Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Josh Dugger, Timmy Dugger, Johnny Whaley, Michael Fritts, Randall Dugger, and Jessie Garland. Honorary pallbearers will be Devin Dugger, Kevin Dugger, Dillon Williams, Eddie Williams, Randolph Dugger, and Chris Dugger.

