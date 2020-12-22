Robert Clark

December 23, 1939 – December 12, 2020

Robert Wayne Clark, age 80 of Mountain City TN, passed away peacefully at Watauga Memorial Hospital after a lengthy brave, battle with cancer on Saturday.

He was born December 23, 1939 in Dundalk, MD to Ralph and Dorothy Clark. After growing up in Cambridge, MD he moved to Florida after completing high school. He did make trips back to Maryland to see the love of his life, Dotty Newcomb, until finally proposing to her in June 1959. They were married in December of that same year and he brought his bride to Gainesville, FL. While in Gainesville he was a member of the National Guard.

The couple then moved to St Pete, FL where he completed school at St. Pete Jr. College. He was recruited on campus to work for Southern Bell who moved the couple to Hollywood, FL. Bob worked as an engineer with the phone company 27 years before retiring at age 53. During this time, they had two daughters, Deborah (Debbie) Carrier and Margaret (Peggy) Moore. The family moved to Ft. Pierce, FL where Bob built a house. Their children grew and moved out, so the couple retired to Mountain City. He built another house and remained there until his death. Bob was a very intelligent man and member of Mensa. He could fix anything, build anything, yet was very down to earth. Anyone that met him, loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Dotty Clark and his daughters, Deborah Carrier, Margaret Moore, son in law, Jeff Carrier, granddaughters, Maggie Moore, Kimberly Clark and Chloe Moore, sister Patricia Slaughter, & brother in law John, of Largo, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to American Cancer Society of Johnson County: C/O Flo Bellamy 3510 Hwy 421N, Mountain City, TN 37683.

