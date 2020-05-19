Robert Burgess

Robert Keith Burgess, age 98, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Monday evening, May 11, 2020 at Mountain City Care Center. Robert was a Johnson County native, born on November 29, 1921 to the late William McKinley Burgess and Mary Sims Burgess. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Kathleen Vanover Burgess; daughter, Ingrid McComas; son, Dennis Burgess; sisters, Ruth Goodwin Boling, Peggy Whitehead; brothers, Donald Burgess, James Burgess, Elbert Burgess; grandson, Robert Gentry; sons in law, Ronnie Gentry, Curtis Sluder.

Robert was a World War II Army veteran and worked at Jacob’s Creek CC Camp for many years. As well as serving his country, he was a devout servant to the Lord and to his loving family. He enjoyed spending time at the Johnson County Senior Center, playing rook, and working on the farm. Having grown up during the Great Depression, he was a firm believer in providing for his family.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughters, Linda Sluder, Karen Anderson and husband Terry, Monette Gentry; son, Brent Burgess and wife Donna; daughter-in-law, Kate Burgess; grandchildren, Jesse Gentry and Leigh Ann Burnett, Meghan Hensley and husband Andrew, Deidre Dunn and husband Logan, Greta Helm and husband Eric, Leslie Sharpe; great grandchildren, James Gentry, William Gentry, Jada Gentry, Jordan Burgess, Katie Marshall, Aiden Dunn, Jasmine Helm, Catie Hill, Sam Swecker; great great grandchildren, Magnolia Gentry, Robert Lane Gentry; special friends, Scotty Gentry, Naomi Hammons, Thelma Lipford, Gary Collins, Linda Moon, Alf and Barbara Wilson, and many friends at the Senior Center.

There was a graveside service and entombment held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park in Mountain City, TN with Tom Reece officiating. Military honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Special music was provided by Donna Allen. Pallbearers were William Gentry, James Gentry, Sam Swecker, Catie Hill, Jada Gentry, Jordan Burgess, Jesse Gentry, Eric Helm, and Logan Dunn. Honorary pallbearers were Daniel Jones, Dr. John Whitlock, Bud McComas, Earl Greer, and Howard Moon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 155, Mountain City, TN 37683 or Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. The family would like to thank all the health care personnel that cared for him at home and at various health care facilities. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Robert Keith Burgess has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.