Robert Atwood

Robert Stanley Atwood, 73, passed away on March 22, 2021 while traveling in Costa Rica. Robert was born on September 7, 1947 in Butler, TN to George Atwood and Anna Ruth (Cable). He was an Army veteran that served in Vietnam. After serving in the army, he settled in Warsaw, OH and worked as a boilermaker for more than 30 years. After retiring, he settled in Hobe Sound, FL to enjoy the sun and sea. His greatest pleasures were spending time with family and friends, sharing his knowledge and expertise, and traveling the world. Robert was a kind person, who never turned down a friend in need.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Ruth (Cable), and his sister Brenda Curbey. He is survived by his children, Anthony (Danielle) and Jonathan (Natividad), wife Georgeta, his brother William Fred (Naneth), George Atwood, his two sisters Patricia Tester (Doyle), Elizabeth Wallace (Terry), Laura Baker, two stepchildren, Dana Hall and Horia Paun and many nieces and nephews, as well as a special longtime friends, Gill and Karen. He was the cherished grandfather of Drake, Dezlynn, Tony and Darian Atwood. Pallbearers are Denny Jester, Benjamin Atwood, Terry Wallace, and John Gordon.

A graveside service with full military honors will take place on Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 at Sugar Grove Church Cemetery Butler, TN at 1 p.m. Social distancing guidelines and the use of facemasks will be in place.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Michael Edward Barber has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.