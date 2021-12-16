Robert Alonzo Rackley passed away, on Saturday, December 4, after a brief illness. He was 82.

Born August 7, 1939, in Sale City, Georgia, Robert was a kind, talented man who loved life and, as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, was looking forward to the fulfillment of Jehovah God’s promises for the Earth where everyone will live in perfect health and peace forever.



He was loved and respected by many within and outside the family. His strong faith kept Robert busy caring for his responsibilities at home while living his life by following the Bible’s standards of truth to the best of his abilities.

Robert spent his early years on his grandparents’ farm, eventually moving to the FL Keys with his parents, where he spent most of his life. Robert married in 1967 and shortly after that entered the Law Enforcement profession for many years.

He and his wife Jeanette moved to Mountain City in 2010, where they resided for 11 years until recently relocating to NC.

Robert enjoyed the company of a large family that boasts of six children, 18 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Jeanette of 54 years, but his passing is by no means the end of it all.

Robert has maintained a firm conviction and solid faith in the Bible’s promise at John 5:28, 29, which reads, “Do not be amazed at this for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out, those who did good things to a resurrection of life, and those who practiced vile things to a resurrection of judgment.”

He passed knowing that the time will soon come when Jehovah God will call his name to reunite him with his family, which in harmony with the Bible’s promise at Revelation 21:4 will be a time of unmeasurable joy, and where “death will be no more neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

Robert’s family has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683; however, due to COVID restrictions, there are no memorial services planned at this time.