Robert Allen “Bob” Blackwell passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 1, 2022 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Bob was born on March 8, 1956. He was preceded in death by his son Nicholas Blackwell, daughter-in-law Molly Blackwell, granddaughter Harper Blackwell, brother Charles Blackwell, sister Carol Erisey, mother-in-law Theresa Gelato andgrandmother-in-law Rose Corozza.

Bob loved his family and would do anything for them. He made friends wherever he went and would go out of his way to help people. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, boating, camping and motorcycle riding. He was an excellent mechanic, as his favorite saying was “I can fix anything but broken hearts and busted watermelons”.

Those left to cherish his memories are: his wife of 40 years, Rosemary Blackwell; daughters: Tina Faltz and husband Brian; Ashley Carpenter and husband Roger; Brother; Barry Blackwell and Ann, grandchildren: James Faltz, Jessica Faltz, Jacob Faltz Julianna Stroup, Caleigh Stroup and fiance Jonathan Williams, Jordon Stroup, Madelyn Campbell, Kody Carpenter and Riley Carpenter and great grandchildren: Elijah Carpenter, Autumn Carpenter.

It was Bob’s wishes to be cremated and no formal services held. A memorial book for signature and memorial cards will be available at Hux & Lipford Funeral until Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for the Blackwell family are being by provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN