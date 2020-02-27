Rita Louise Johnson Walton

Rita Louise Johnson Walton, age 57, of Elizabethton, TN and originally from Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN. Rita was born on September 3, 1962 In Banner Elk, NC to the late Ernest and Luthenia Johnson.

Rita was the back bone to her family. She was known for her love of her children, but the love for her grandchildren was even greater. Rita accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized at age 12. She worked at NECX for 12 years. If she wasn’t pouring love and affection on her family, she enjoyed coffee, popcorn and online games as well as going to the flea market.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband Roy Walton; her children, Amanda Carrier and husband Shannon, April Bennett and husband Justin, Chris McCloud and wife Ashleigh, Kevin McCloud and wife Jennifer, and Matthew McCloud; step-daughter, Marissa Webb and husband Bobby; step-son, Zach Walton; sister, Sharon Hughes and husband Ronnie; brothers, Vince Johnson and wife Lisha, Tom Johnson and wife Debbie, and Tim Johnson; grandchildren, Abby, Emma, Jacob, Josh, Easton, Peyton, Olivia, Ana, Tyler, Kaylee, Brylan, and McKinley; great grandson Trenton and several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Minister C.D. (Bud) Gentry officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josh Hughes, Ronnie Hughes, Justin Bennett, Shannon Carrier, Zach Walton, and Bobby Webb.

