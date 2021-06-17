Rickie Ward

Rickie C. Ward (65) passed away on June 4 at the Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart. Rickie was born in South Bend on November 14 to Lester D. Ward and Lavonda (Cannon) Ward. Survivors include his wife Gale Wood-Ward, Elkhart; son Matthew J. Wood (Geneviѐve) and 10-month old grandson Éli Olivier Wood, Ottawa, Canada; mother Lavonda Ward, Granger; sister Telisa Companion (Greg) and niece Gina Companion, Elkhart; and numerous beloved in-laws and out-laws. He was preceded in death by his father.

Rickie was a graduate of Elkhart Memorial Class of 1974 and a member of the URW. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care. In keeping with his wishes there will be no visitation or services. Memorial donations may be made in his name online to the American Kidney Foundation.