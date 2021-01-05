Richard Mabe

We are saddened to announce the passing of Richard James (Rick) Mabe at the age of 59 who passed away Tuesday December 22, 2020 in the Johnston Memorial Hospital Abingdon, VA. He was the son of Clyde Bud Mabe and Ellnora Arnold Mabe and was born on October 3, 1961 in Mountain City, Tennessee. He was an avid deer hunter.

Survivors include; his wife of 23 years Kitty Dowell Mabe of the home, Children; Shane, Cristal, Christopher, Little Ricky, Courtney Angel Mabe fiance John Eisenhower, Drema Wilson, Deidra Wilson, Danielle Wilson, Kayla Swift and fiance Jimmy Webb Sisters; Rhonda Williams Mountain City, TN and Cindy Pass (Jeff) Mountain City, TN.,20 grandchildren; and one little girl on the way, beloved pets Bump, Big Clyde, and Buttercup, Special Friend Toby Thomas, Several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

Funeral service were held 12 pm Saturday December 26, 2020 in the east chapel of Hux & Lipford. The family received friends from 11 until 12 prior to service. Jeff Pass conducted the service.

Honorary Pallbearers; George Williams, Dave Day, Doug Slagle, Scott Lowe, Danny Mitchell, Johnny Eisenhower, and Brendan Shay. Online condolences may be sent here.The Mabe Family have placed his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.