Richard “Dick” Lindsey

We are saddened to announce the passing of Richard “Dick” R. Lindsey on June 28, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born May 8, 1953 to the late Richard Steven Lindsey and Bonnie Marie Parsons Lindsey. Dick enjoyed working on cars and gardening. He also worked as a mechanic for United Coal Company.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter: Savannah Jennings and husband Lindsey of Butler, TN; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Taylor, Cheyenne and Lucas and several cousins.

A graveside service for “Dick” was held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Donnelly Cemetery with Rev. Leonard Fletcher officiating. Pallbearers were Lindsey Jennings, Gary Sala, “Putty” Pardue, Brent Burgess, Bud McComas, and Jeff Jennings.

Online condolences may be sent through our website.The Richard Lindsey family have placed his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN