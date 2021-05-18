Richard Leon Adams, age 85, went to his heavenly home on April 26 in Salem, OR, following a brief cancer battle. He was born January 15, 1936 in Mountain City, TN, graduating from Johnson County High School in 1954. Some of his fondest childhood memories were of time spent working at the Taylor Theater and at Leon’s Market. He studied engineering at Tennessee Tech, before moving out west to work for 40+ years for the state of California as a licensed Land Surveyor. He was a long-time member of Long Beach First Christian Church, before retiring to Oregon and attending Salem First Christian Church.

An avid train enthusiast, Richard also enjoyed traveling (visiting all 50 states), and gardening in his beautiful yard, and he never met a cat he didn’t like. He also loved Gospel Quartet music, being part of Toastmasters, books and maps on a wide variety of topics, and crossword puzzles. He will long be remembered for his gentle smile, genuine interest in people, and impressive ability to provide insights on where to travel and what to see along the way. Richard was a great listener who loved his family immensely.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lucie Adams, brother Don Adams, daughter Deborah Adams, and infant grandson Thomas Adams. Richard is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carole Adams of Aumsville, OR, son Gary Adams (Leesa) of Fishtail, MT, daughter Gina Reynolds (Andy) of Blountville, TN, and son John Adams (Leah) of Lancaster, CA. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren whom he loved so very much: Amanda, Matt, Nicole, Kellie, Ryan, William, Abby, Maggie, and Philip, and 3 great-grandchildren: Johnathan, Oliver, and Brooklyn.

Celebration of life service to be held at Mountain City First Christian Church on Sunday, May 23. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30pm, with service to follow. Inurnment Service to be held at 3:30pm at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made “In Memory of Richard Adams” to either Doe River Gorge Christian Camp to help with preservation of their steam train, or to the Sacramento Train Museum.