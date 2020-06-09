Rev. Wayne Ray Roark, age 90 of Creston, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Wilkes Regional Medical Center. Rev. Roark was born on December 5, 1929 in Ashe County to Rommie and Hettie Price Roark. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Ruth Roark; his wife, Della Ray Roark; three infant sisters; one brother; two sons, Junior Price and Joe Price; and a daughter, Julie Price. ev. Roark served the Lord as a minister and served as pastor of Middle Fork Baptist Church for over 50 years as well as other churches in the area. He had a strong will and a loving heart. He loved his family, but most of all he loved his God.

Rev. Roark is survived by: daughter, Sue Farmer of Creston; brothers, Gordon Roark, Grady Roark, Lee Roark, and Rocky Roark, all of Creston, and Grant Roark of Mountain City, Tennessee; sisters, Vertie Price of Ohio, Mary Roark and Jane Greer, both of Creston; his dog, Buddy; also surviving are several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Price-Roark Cemetery by Brother Anthony Roark. The family received friends following the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. ords of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website. Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Rev. Roark’s arrangements.