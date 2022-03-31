We are saddened to announce the passing of Reid McFadden, age 70, of 805 Dotson Road, Trade, TN. passed away on March, 17th, 2022 at his residence. Reid was born on November 25, 1951 to the late Jacob Reid McFadden and Cora Lee Canter McFadden in Johnson County, Tn.

He was a member of the Evergreen Baptist Church and loved playing the fiddle and singing.

He was a former employee of Maymead, American Wicker, and Asplundh Tree Service.

Reid was survived by His daughters; Carolyn McFadden Holman, Mountain City, TN. Cathy Lee McFadden Ward, Mountain City, TN. Sons; Lloyd McFadden, Mountain City, TN. Jacob McFadden West Jefferson, N.C. Norman McFadden, West Jefferson, N.C. Sisters; Georgia Morefield, Mountain City, TN. Glenda Rose South Todd, N.C. Deloris Brown, Elizabethton, TN. Billie Harrison, Mountain City, TN. Sarah Wilson, Mountain City, TN. and Wanda Dunn, Mountain City, TN. Brothers; Doug McFadden, Butler, TN. and Rob McFadden, Trade, TN. Five grandchildren one Great grandchild several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 2 pm in Hux & Lipford Funeral Home East Chapel with Rev. Eddie Porter officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family.

The Family will receive friends from 1 until 2 prior to the funeral service.

Graveside services and burial will follow in the McFadden Cemetery in Trade, TN.

Arrangements for the McFadden family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.

