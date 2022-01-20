Regina Johnai Salery, age 32, resident of West Palm Beach, Florida, went to be with our Lord on December 23, 2021. Affectionately referred to as Gina, she was born in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to the union of Johnny and Pamela Hagler Salery. When Gina was 14 months old, her mother married Ed Moody who was pivotal in Gina’s upbringing. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Nathan Salery; uncles, Gary Hagler and Kenneth Hagler.

Advertisements

Gina loved the Lord and shared her musical talents as a pianist and choir director. She was a gifted and wrote with an inspired wisdom that transcended her age. She graduated from Elizabethton High School, pursued a degree in Piano Performance at East Tennessee State University; studied Music and Worship Ministry at Johnson University Florida; and Biblical Studies, along with Music and Worship Ministry at Isaiah College & Seminary Florida. Gina was fiercely independent and mentally strong earning a black belt in Taekwondo. She was a devoted, loving mother to her daughter, Zara Elise; the joy of her life.

Along with her precious daughter, those left to cherish her memory include her loving, devoted parents: Johnny Salery (Frances), Houston, TX; mother Pamela Moody (Ed), St. Petersburg, FL; sisters, Renee Hollis, West Palm Beach, FL and Stephanie Gintowt, Palm Beach, FL; brothers, Alex Moody, St Petersburg, FL; Stefan Moody, Larisa, Greece; Isaiah Moody, Lakeland, FL; Johnny James and Antwan Salery, Houston, TX. Grandfather, Richard Hagler, Mountain City, TN, Grandmother, Margaret Hagler, Elizabethton, TN and Vera Salery, Jupiter, FL. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins are left to treasure her memories.

A visitation will be held on from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral at the Hagler Family Cemetery (Holy Hill Road, Mountain City, TN). Pallbearers will consist of family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Regina Johnai Salery has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683 and Shuler’s Memorial Chapel in West Palm Beach, Florida.