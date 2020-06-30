Reba Vaught

We are saddened to announce the passing of Reba S. Kate” Vaught, age 86 years, of Manchester Township, Susquehanna Village, York, PA and formerly of Airville, PA (Sunnyburn) at her home on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was the wife of Bruce C. Vaught who died on August 19, 2005.

Mrs. Vaught was born in Mountain City, TN on June 8, l933 the daughter of the late Jacob Daniel and Blanche Stella (Perkins) Stout. A lover of books ad a devoted reader, she also loved crossword puzzles. Each day she looked forward to the newspaper crossword puzzle arriving, skillfully completing every puzzle quickly.

Reba was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Cowboys since the 70’s.

Mrs. Vaught was a longtime member of the Pine Grove Presbyterian Church in Airville, PA where she helped plan and participated in countless social events,

She is survived by three children:

Terry Cole Vaught and Sherri Miller of York, PA

Sandra Kay Bechtel, wife of the late Fred of Wrightsville, PA

Michael Howard Vaught and his wife Hedy of York, PA

Six grandchildren:

Megan Heffner, Kurt Heffner, Scott Vaught, Kristelle Shetron, Penny Trout and Chad Little

Her nieces and nephew: Connie Hill, Annette Morrison and Gary Stout

Mrs. Vaught was preceded in death by her brother, Joey Stout.

Entombment and graveside service will be in the mausoleum of Sunset Memorial Park in Mountain City, TN on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating.

Professional services the Vaught Family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home