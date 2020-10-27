Reba Greer Salmons

Reba M. Greer Salmons, age 93, of Mountain City, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Mountain City. She was born August 23, 1927 to the late Artro and Holly Snyder Greer. Reba was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Walter Salmons, five sisters, six brothers, and one great grandchild, Jason Dugger.

Reba was a hard worker and worked in mushroom canneries and tobacco most of her adult life, well into her late 70s. She loved spending time with her family. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church and prided herself on never missing a Sunday service. She enjoyed going on cruises with her church family as well. Her hobbies included quilting and playing Rook. She also enjoyed gardening throughout her years.

Reba is survived by one son, Roy “Buck” Salmons and wife Brenda of Mountain City; four grandchildren, Angela Salmons Boucher of Mountain City, Joseph Salmons and wife Sharon of Elizabethton, Christine Abernethy and husband David of Mountain City, Roy “Bucky” Salmons and wife Debbie of Mountain City; nine great grandchildren, Bradley and Blake Boucher of Wixom, MI, Justin Dugger and fiancé Vanessa, Jennifer Reece and husband Derek, Ivy and Cooper Abernethy, Destiny, Jordan, and Charlie Salmons all of Mountain City; four great great grandsons of Mountain City; several nieces and nephews including special niece, Sandra K. Osborne; special friends, Sue “Hooty” Dugger, Marie Phipps, and Anne Head.

The family received friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Frank Woods officiating. Music was provided by Carolyn Clark, Jeff Stout, and Mara Khan. The graveside service and burial followed the funeral from Sunset Memorial Park in Mountain City. Pallbearers were Bradley Boucher, Blake Boucher, Justin Dugger, and Derek Reece. Honorary pallbearers were Rob Boucher and David Abernethy. At other times, family will receive friends at the home of Christina Abernethy, 452 East Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

The family would like to thank Dr. Suzanne Shine and the staff at Signature Health Care for providing such excellent care for Reba during her stay with them. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Reba M. Greer Salmons has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.