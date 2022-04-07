RB Vanover, age 76, passed away on March 31, 2022 at his home. RB was born on November 29, 1945 to the late Winston and Della Vanover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Eugene Vanover; sisters, Bonnie Lewis, Elizabeth Vanover, and brother, Jay Vanover.

RB was a great Christian man who loved the Lord and serving God. He often prayed for people and was there when anyone needed him. He had a great sense of humor and overall loved being around people. He always liked cutting wood and being outdoors. RB was a great husband and father and loved his family. He cherished all his times with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of Heath Union Church and attended Oasis Christian Center.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 53 years, Joan Vanover; daughter, Melissa Trivette (Robert); sons, Michael Vanover, Joseph Vanover (Amber); sisters, Ruby Oliver, Ruth Boer, Loraine, Ferry Roark, Veidie Pope, Lois Cox; brothers, Ralph Vanover, Robert Vanover; grandchildren, Tiffany Trivette, Brittany Dunn, Brooke Hostetler, Brandon Vanover; Dylan Vanover; great grandchildren, Destiny Trivette, Emmie Hostetler; Kenzie Dunn; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and Zoey, his dog and constant companion.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Homer Vanover officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at the Payne Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph Vanover, Michael Vanover, Bill Trivette, Christopher Dunn, Wayne Vanover, and Robert Trivette. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Vanover and Ralph Vanover.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of RB Vanover has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.

