Randy Shoun

Randy R. Shoun, age 64, of Mountain City, TN, and the Doe Valley community passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence in Knoxville. Born in Mountain City on December 15, 1955 to the late Ray C. and Virginia Roberts Shoun, Randy graduated from Johnson County High School in 1973. He earned his Bachelors of Science Degree from North West Bible College, Minot, North Dakota, and his Masters of Divinity Degree from The Church of God Theological Seminary, Cleveland, Tennessee.

While living in North Dakota, Randy pastored an Indian Mission as well as a small Baptist church. After leaving North Dakota, he returned to Tennessee and pastored Lone Oak Church of God on Signal Mountain, Tennessee. Randy also served as the Director of Clinical Pastoral Education for hospitals in Greensboro, North Carolina and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and most recently at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. There he served with great passion and purpose in the capacity of ACPE Certified Clinical Educator. He remained committed to his students and fellow staff members through the duration of his illness. He will be remembered for his ability to embrace and identify with people from all walks of life.

Randy is survived by his two awesome sons, Austin Shoun, Shady Valley, TN and Matt Shoun (and super special girlfriend Alma Stott), Greensboro, NC, the best sister and brother-in-law ever, Joy and Jay Day, Mountain City, TN & Vero Beach, FL, his partner for life, Julie Glibbery, Knoxville, TN, and her three children, Andrew Glibbery (and wife Alexa Glibbery), Louisville, KY, Matthew Glibbery, San Francisco, CA, Elissa Glibbery, Gypsum, CO, Julie’s sister (and collaborator) Sue Krygier and his fur babies, Charley, Addie and Roxie. Randy held a special place in his heart for spiritual leader, Rev. John Gill and the congregation of Church of the Savior, Knoxville, TN, the CPE Community and his incredible neighbors at Moss Creek.

Randy loved music and wrote a number of country songs over the years. Some of our fondest memories of Randy are when he and Matt would play their guitars for Austin, who would just grin and ask for more. We miss him dearly. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced soon. Those wishing to honor Randy’s life may make a donation to: UT Pastoral Care Gift Fund, 1924 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920.