Ralph S. Matheson, age 72, of 119 Cross Mountain Road, Mountain City, TN passed away at his residence Monday, March 16, 2020. He was a son of the late Oscar “Doc” Matheson and Elsie Irene Mast Matheson. Ralph was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. He was a member of Doe Valley Sportsman Club and the NRA. His hobbies included bear hunting, fishing and spending time with his sidekick “Jaycee”. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons: Roy Stanley Matheson and Don William Matheson; one brother: D. W. Matheson and one sister: Mary Ruth Hernandez.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years Mae Matheson of the home; three sisters: Wanda (Glenn) Shupe of Butler, TN; Camilla (Doug) Osborne and Kathy (Hill) Torbett of Mountain City, TN; one special great niece Jaycee and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Special friends Danny Buchanan, George Lowe, his hunting friends and the Hardee’s Crew also survive.

Funeral service for Ralph S. Matheson were conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the East Side Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Dr. Gale Hartley officiating. The family received friends from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later date in Sunset Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, Doe Valley Sportsman and Donnie Robinson. At other times friends may call at the residence, 119 Cross Mountain Road, Mountain City, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Baptist Church Building Fund, Lisa Lipford, 5950 Hwy 67 West, Mountain City, TN 37683. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website: www.huxlipfordfh.com. Professional services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Services, Mountain City, TN.