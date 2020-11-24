Phyllis Hammons

Phyllis Carol Hammons, age 69, went to be with her Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center. Phyllis was born on February 3, 1951 to the late Arles and Felcia Ward.

Phyllis will be remembered as a loving, compassionate, and giving lady. She was always willing to help and would do anything for anyone. She loved her family with everything she had and was the most loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Phyllis was also a great Christian woman. She was a member of Nelson Chapel Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of almost 47 years, Richard Hammons; daughter, Wendy Wilson and husband Andy; son, Barry Hammons; sister, Linda Johnson and husband Scott; grandchildren, Braeden Wilson, Braylee Hammons, Braven Hammons, and niece, Lisa Crowder and husband Jeff.

The family received friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7:00 p.m. with Pastors Gary Hill and Mike McNutt officiating. The graveside service and burial were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Reece Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brian Wilson, Darrell Hammons, Robbie McCulloch, Andy Wilson, Jeff Crowder, Scotty Wallace, Hunter Hess, and Kenny Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Keith Wilson, Scott Johnson, Glenn Hammons, Jim McCulloch, and Jeff Hess. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

The family of Phyllis Carol Hammons has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.