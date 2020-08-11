Phyllis Curd

We are saddened to announce the passing of Phyllis Carol Curd, age 85, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center on August 6, 2020. She was born February 9, 1935 in Shady Valley, Tennessee to the late Jack Hutchinson and Myrtle McNeil Hutchinson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by granddaughter Hannah. Mrs. Curd retired from the Mountain City Shoe plant having worked there for over 30 years. She enjoyed crocheting and working crossword puzzles. She was a graduate of Johnson County High School class of 1953.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Riley G. Curd of the home; her daughters; Sharon Pinkston (Garth) Columbia, Tennessee, and Cheryl Lucas (Jim) Iron Station, N.C.; a brother, Lowell Hutchinson, Shady Valley, Tennessee; six grandchildren: Grant, Gavin, Grace, Frazier, Ethan, and Riley; eight great grandchildren; special friends: Ladies of her Bible Class at Crandull Church of Christ. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Curd were conducted on Monday August 10, 2020 at the Crandall Church of Christ at 7:00 pm. The family received friends from 5:00 till 7:00 pm prior to the funeral service. Tracy Dugger and Daniel Koen officiated. Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, August 11,2020 at 11:00 am in the Blevins Cemetery. Pall bearers were Grant Pinkston, Gavin Pinkston, Hobe Watkins, Frazier Sneed, Ethan Sneed and Riley Sneed. Honorary Pallbearers were Men of the Crandull Church of Christ and men of the Shady Valley Church of Christ.

The family ask for those who wish may donate to the Crandall Church of Christ. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlilpfordfh.com

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Johnson County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the visitation / funeral service are required to wear a mask/ and or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be observed.

Professional services for the Phyllis Carol Curd family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN 37683